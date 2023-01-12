Inquest opened for Wellingborough man Martin Truett who died after being attacked in his home

An inquest for a Wellingborough man who died 17 days after being attacked in his home has been formally opened.

63-year-old Martin Graham Truett was attacked in his home in Highfield Road, Wellingborough, on Friday, November 25, between 8.45pm and 10pm.

Police said he had answered his door to three men wearing black, who claimed they were from the Border Agency but he was attacked.

Martin Graham Truett

After being taken to hospital, he died 17 days later on the morning of December 12.

This morning (Thursday) Northamptonshire’s senior coroner Anne Pember opened the inquest into Mr Truett’s death at The Guildhall in Northampton.

No provisional cause of death was given during the brief hearing, with Mrs Pember adjourning the inquest until July 6.