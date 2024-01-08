Wellingborough micropub to raise funds for Great Ormond Street charity with fundraiser this month
A micropub in Wellingborough is giving something back in 2024 with a fundraiser in support of the Great Ormond Street Hospital charity planned for January 27.
From 8pm Ale Hub, which opened its doors in April, will be looking to raise cash to be donated to the charity, with collection boxes, a singer and 2-for-1 on themed cocktails.
Ale Hub’s manager, Morgan Anniwell, said the fundraiser is ‘just about what we can do for them’, as he holds the charity in high regard, personally donating each month after undergoing heart surgery in 2018.
Connor McDiarmid, director of Ale Hub, added: "It’s a charity that’s close to him, and we want to support him.
“It’s something we hope to make semi-regular, and want to get as many people down as possible.
"If we can do anything to help, that’s the reason behind it.”
The Great Ormond Street Hospital charity provides support to families and life-saving medical equipment.