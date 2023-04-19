A new micropub in Wellingborough’s Farm Road has opened its doors, promising a ‘different option’ to locals.

Ale Hub began trading on Wednesday, April 12, and will prioritise craft ales, cocktails and other drinks, with emphasis on the quality of the drinks, both alcoholic or otherwise.

Connor McDiarmid, director of Ale Hub, said: “We’re purely wet-led, so we don’t really have food or meals, it’s all about the quality of the drink as opposed to a lot of the big corporates now that are more bothered about selling food to people.

Ale Hub specialises in craft beer

“We stay away from that, and are run off different options in the housing estate.”

The bar permanently stocks two craft beers, those being Bones Lager and Neck Oil from Beavertown Brewery, and other drinks choices include revolving craft beers, a wide range of gins, and two-for-one handmade cocktails on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Nestled between Domino’s Pizza and the Post Office, the space has been used by hair and beauty outlets in the past but is now the chosen space for the eighth Ale Hub micro pub in the country.

Others are located in Solihull, Worcester, Warwick, Sutton Coldfield, Droitwich and Kingswinford.

Ale Hub is a stone's throw from the Ock 'n' Dough

Ale Hub is a family-run business, with the Wellingborough micropub being the furthest afield the company has gone, and the owners hope that the populated area surrounding Farm Road will bring in enough custom to see it succeed long-term.

The Wellingborough bar is close to the popular and established Ock ‘n’ Dough, but Ale Hub is confident that this won’t affect customer retention.

Connor added: “It’s good to have an alternative option.

"I think we can definitely work together to make the area more desirable in terms of attracting more people to the area if they know they have a couple of different options as opposed to just the one.

The new Wellingborough micropub opened on April 12

“I think we could both thrive.”