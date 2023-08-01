News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough mayor praises 'enjoyable evening' as charity quiz night raises cash for Kettering bereavement appeal

A great event for a good cause
By William Carter
Published 1st Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
The quiz night raised £600 for KGH's Twinkling Stars Appeal

A quiz night in Wellingborough raised £600 for the Twinkling Stars Appeal last week, with the mayor playing host to the festivities.

Teams pitted their knowledge against each other on July 28 in a speed quizzing event held at the Old Grammarians clubhouse in support of the Kettering-based appeal.

Wellingborough mayor Cllr Valerie Anslow said: "Over £600 was raised at the event and an enjoyable evening was had by all participants. The next event is on September 29 in the Hind Hotel where a Gala Dinner is being held."

The Twinkling Stars Appeal is one of Valerie’s chosen charities for her mayoral year, which began in May.

It is hoping to raise funds for a new bereavement suite at Kettering General Hospital to be used in support of bereaved parents who have suffered the heartbreak of losing a child.

The appeal recently eclipsed £250,000 raised, and funds from the quiz night will help keep the momentum going.

