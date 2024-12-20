Wellingborough drug dealer, 20, jailed for hitting cop with electric bike near primary school - and possessing cocaine

A 20-year-old drug dealer who left a police officer laying injured in the road after hitting him with an electric bike while trying to evade capture has been jailed for four years.

Shaqeal Fearon of The Avenue, Wellingborough, pleaded guilty to the possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (cocaine), possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) and the assault by beating of an emergency worker, when he appeared at Northampton Crown Court on October 21.

The court heard that at about 5.40pm on September 5 this year, plain-clothed officers from Northamptonshire Police responded to reports that people were openly taking illicit drugs near to the primary school in The Avenue, Wellingborough.

When officers arrived, Fearon rode an electric bike towards one of them, who attempted to grab him. Fearon then accelerated at speed along The Avenue and towards Gold Street, with one of the officers chasing on foot.

As the other policeman stood in the middle of the road, Fearon slowed down, weaved from side-to-side before accelerating – colliding with the officer catapulting him high into the air. Due to the impact, he sustained a serious back and arm injury.

Fearon fell from the bike but ran off along Gold Street before he was detained by uniformed officers in Bedale Road, under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. Although no drugs were found, a mobile phone and more than £230 in cash were seized.

He was arrested in connection with the assault of the officer and on suspicion of drug supply, after wraps of cocaine and cannabis were later seized from his home address along with more than £1,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Investigating officer PC Lewis Patterson said: “The risks Shaqeal Fearon was willing to take to get away from our officers demonstrate his absolute disregard for the safety of others.

“This disregard is echoed in his involvement in the dealing of illegal drugs, which cause harm to individuals and communities alike. I’m really pleased to see the seriousness of his offending recognised with this sentence.”

Fearon returned to Northampton Crown Court on November 29, when he was sentenced to a total of four years in prison and ordered to pay £228 surcharge, while a forfeiture and destruction order was made to destroy the Class A drugs.

The presiding judge also made a forfeiture application under Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, for the seized money (£1,352.50) to be redirected to the Northamptonshire Community Fund, which provides financial support to charities.

PC Patterson added: “Our officers are dedicated to keeping their communities safe and bringing criminals to justice, and the actions of the Op Revive team on that day illustrate the bravery and selflessness that underpins effective police work.”

“If you have concerns about drug dealing, or someone becoming drawn into gang culture, please report it to us on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”