Suspected Wellingborough drug dealer crashes e-bike into police officer in quiet residential town centre street
Residents had called officers to The Avenue at about 5.30pm yesterday (September 5) to reports of suspected drug dealing.
As a suspect tried to flee the scene, a police officer was crashed into by an e-bike.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to The Avenue, Wellingborough, at about 5.30pm yesterday (September 5) to reports of suspected drug dealing.
“When officers arrived on scene, a man rode an e-bike into one of them causing injuries which required hospital treatment.
“Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 24000530995.”
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of conspiring to supply Class A drugs and attempted GBH. He remains in police custody at this time.