Wellingborough driver in court over death of motorcyclist Cameron Arneaud in Finedon collision
A man charged with causing the death by careless driving of a 20-year-old motorcycle rider in a collision in Finedon entered no plea when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, September 5).
Syed Bukhari, 27, of Cambridge Street Wellingborough was also charged with causing death by driving a vehicle outside the terms of his licence.
Cameron Arneaud, 20, died when his motorbike was in collision with a car in Irthlingborough Road, Finedon on December 22, 2023.
Watched by several members of Cameron Arneaud’s family sitting in the public gallery, Mr Bukhari entered no plea to the charges.
Mr Bukhari is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court in October and was released on unconditional bail.
