Family tribute to 'loving' 20-year-old son killed in A6 road crash in Finedon
and live on Freeview channel 276
The parents of a 20-year-old man who died following a road traffic collision in Northamptonshire have paid tribute to their son saying he was ‘loving, caring, thoughtful and affectionate’.
Cameron Arneaud, who had recently moved to Rushden from Bedfordshire, died at the scene of a crash at about 9.15pm on Friday (December 22, 2023) in Finedon.
He was travelling home from work on his motorbike when it was in collision with a Toyota Prius in Irthlingborough Road, at the junction with Oxford Street..
Police arrested the 27-year-old Toyota driver, who has been bailed pending further inquiries.
In a statement issued today by his parents Alison and Dan, they paid a heartfelt tribute to their son.
Cameron’s parents’ said: “Cameron was a polite, well-mannered, young man. He was loving, caring, thoughtful and affectionate and loved by all who knew him.
“He was a good student in school and received As and Bs in his GCSEs, before he enrolled at the WIXAMS Football Academy for two years followed by a year at Bedfordshire University.
“Cameron always kept out of trouble and had recently got himself a good job with the National Accident Helpline.
“He loved football - Arsenal was his team - he also enjoyed gaming and spending time with his friends. He especially loved his family - they were the most important thing to him. He just loved life.”
Police officers are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision and who may have seen the incident or the lead up to it.
In particular, investigators are aware that a Stagecoach bus arrived shortly after the incident and there may have been witnesses on this bus.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via [email protected] or phone Northants Police on 101 quoting reference 23000785545 or incident 530 of 22/12/2023.