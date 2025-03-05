Wellingborough dog owner set to star at Crufts this week

David Jarvis never expected to own a dog – and certainly never expected to be competing at Crufts.

The 49-year-old from Wellingborough had spent his life wary of dogs after childhood bites left a lasting fear.

Yet this week, he and Lotus, a 25-month-old Tibetan Terrier, will enter the open category at the country’s most prestigious dog show.

It all started with his wife Martine.

David said: “She was made redundant, her health wasn’t great, and she wanted something to give her days meaning.

“She’d always wanted a Tibetan Terrier. Every time the idea of getting a dog came up, it was always that breed.”

The couple found a breeder nearby. Only later did they realise they had stumbled upon one of the most respected names in the business.

David said: “Mark and Glenn’s dogs were all show dogs.

“We just wanted a pet.”

Then, curiosity took over.

They attended a Tibetan Terrier show to watch Lotus’ brother compete.

The idea of showing their own dog had never crossed their minds – until that moment.

They decided to enter Lotus in a competition near Shrewsbury at the start of 2024. No training, no experience - just enthusiasm.

David said: “He won two firsts and two seconds. Straight away, we were hooked.

“At Windsor last summer, we finished second in our group and qualified for Crufts. We didn’t even realise what it meant at the time."

With each event, the couple were pulled deeper into a world they knew nothing about.

“The grooming, the diet, the right food at the right time, keeping a white dog clean in winter - it’s a massive learning curve.

“And then you meet the real dog show people. It’s like being a newbie in an old club.”

Even Lotus' own brother is now just another competitor.

David said: “They don’t acknowledge each other at all, they just look at each other and move on.”

Despite his show success, Lotus is still a pet at heart.

“He follows us everywhere,” says David. “If you go up the stairs, he follows. If you go outside, he’s there. He's a part of the family first and foremost.

“My wife was isolated, struggling. Lotus gave her purpose.”

For David, the transformation has been just as stark.

He said: “I was afraid of dogs. I’d been bitten as a kid so I never fully trusted them.

“But with Lotus, I’ve learned to.”

Now, just over two years after getting their first ever dog, he and Lotus are heading for Crufts.

David said: “If you’d asked me five years ago whether I’d be here, I’d have said no.

“I never even expected to get a dog.”

But here they are.

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

Crufts is held from March 6 to 9 2025 at the NEC Birmingham.

Viewers can follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4 and More4.

For further information and tickets visit crufts.org.uk.