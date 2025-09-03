Wellingborough disability campaigner claims town council has 'no interest' in improving town's accessibility

A disability campaigner from Wellingborough has criticised the town council’s handling of accessibility, believing more needs to be done to ensure events and services are more accommodating of those with disabilities.

Stephen Liney, who has long campaigned for better visibility and inclusivity for disabled people, believes Wellingborough Town Council has been ‘avoiding’ the issue, with facilities such as the heritage bus and the ‘beach’ being incompatible for those with limited mobility, or hidden disabilities.

He said: "When you have the vintage bus which transports people to the town centre, for a wheelchair user a vintage bus isn't going to be suitable.

"They [WTC] claim to have the commitment for disabled people but from what I'm seeing, not at all.

Disability Pride took place in July 2023, which Stephen Liney (inset) attended

"They just don't have the interest, and don't want to do it. These sort of things don't take much.

"With disability anyone can become disabled, and I feel if I call them out, if I complain directly it's become personal.

"If the issue isn't raised more strongly, I don't see them ever having the commitment to wanting to change it to make it more inclusive."

A town council spokesman said: “The council acknowledges the importance of accessibility standards.

Where heritage vehicles are concerned, the Equality Act 2010 recognises that there may be circumstances where reasonable adjustments have practical limitations due to the nature of heritage assets.”

A disability pride event was held in the town centre in July 2023, which Stephen said was to “show society we are not here to be pitied or seen as ‘motivational inspirations’, but, as valuable members of society”, however the event did not go ahead in 2024.

On this, a town council spokesman added: “The decision not to continue this specific event was based on practical considerations rather than a lack of commitment to accessibility. As a democratically elected body, the council’s services and events are guided by community needs and available resources.

"The 2023 event, while well-intentioned, did not generate the level of community engagement and partner support required to continue this as an annual event.”

The town council’s own Equality and Disability Policy notes it ‘will remove barriers to participation by disabled people, wherever possible’, and that ‘people are treated solely on the basis of their abilities and

potential, regardless of race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, religious or political belief or affiliation, trade union councillorship, age, gender, gender reassignment, marital status, sexual orientation, disability, socio-economic background, or any other inappropriate distinction.’

Stephen added the Wellingborough disability pride event 'opened my eyes to the issues that the council are avoiding', and that 'it doesn't take much' to be more mindful of disabled users, believing the council to have neglected its responsibilities to disabled people in the community.