Wellingborough Town Council held its first disability pride event on July 29 in Market Street, which has been credited as a success by organisers and councillors, with plans to continue it annually moving forward.

Local disability campaigner Stephen Liney’s event celebrated the wide diversity of disability, giving people a chance to see what local organisations are doing, and the positive difference they are making.

Councillor Valerie Anslow, the Mayor of Wellingborough, said: “I am very pleased that the town council has supported Stephen in this initiative, the first of its kind in the county.

"It was a great day and a good time to learn, especially about hidden disabilities such as deafness and autism.

"Thankfully, there have been great improvements in recognising the needs of disabled people, but, there is still much to do to make society truly inclusive and accepting of those with particular needs.

"Wellingborough is taking a step closer by committing to this event, which will hopefully become an annual occurrence, where those with disabilities can feel proud of who they are.”

Local organisations attended the day, which included representatives from En Fold Northamptonshire, Kelly’s Heroes, and the Employment and Disability Service (EADS).

The event was attended by local businesses

There was also entertainment on offer from giant bubbles, free face painting, live DJ and food served by Cube Disability.

Local Disability Campaigner and Event organiser Stephen Liney, said: “The aim of Disability Pride was to create change of the perspective of disability.

"It’s time to change our way of thinking and show society we are not here to be pitied or seen as ‘motivational inspirations’, but, as valuable members of society.”

Disability pride can mean different things to different people, and for many this month is a way of shining a spotlight on the barriers and discrimination disabled people have faced, and continue to overcome.

Celebrating Disability Pride Month also gives opportunities to change the conversation around disability. According to the Northamptonshire Community Foundation in 2020, 1.8 percent of people living in Wellingborough receive Disability Living Allowance.