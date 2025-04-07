Wellingborough cyclist seriously injured in collision with car

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A cyclist has been left with ‘serious injuries’ after his bike was in collision with a car.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at 7.25am at the junction of Sywell Road and Niort Way.

A man in his 50s – the cyclist – was taken to University Coventry Hospital for medical treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northants Police said: “The collision occurred at 7.25am yesterday (Sunday, April 6), at the roundabout junction of Sywell Road and Niort Way in Wellingborough.

Sywell Road/Niort Way/GoogleSywell Road/Niort Way/Google
Sywell Road/Niort Way/Google

“It was a collision between the driver of a grey Fiat 500 car and the rider of a pedal cycle. Following the collision, the cyclist – a man in his 50s – was taken to University Coventry Hospital with serious injuries.”

Read More
Man taken to hospital with 'serious facial injuries' after e-bike collides with ...

The unrelated collision was the first of two incidents to take place on the main Wellingborough bypass route on the same day.

A man was taken to hospital and arrested after a collision on the roundabout junction with Northampton Road and Wilby Way.

The collision, which occurred between the rider of an electric pedal cycle and the driver of a Ford Galaxy car at around 3.15pm yesterday (Sunday, April 6).

Related topics:Wellingborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice