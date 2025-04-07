Wellingborough cyclist seriously injured in collision with car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cyclist has been left with ‘serious injuries’ after his bike was in collision with a car.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at 7.25am at the junction of Sywell Road and Niort Way.

A man in his 50s – the cyclist – was taken to University Coventry Hospital for medical treatment.

“It was a collision between the driver of a grey Fiat 500 car and the rider of a pedal cycle. Following the collision, the cyclist – a man in his 50s – was taken to University Coventry Hospital with serious injuries.”

The unrelated collision was the first of two incidents to take place on the main Wellingborough bypass route on the same day.

A man was taken to hospital and arrested after a collision on the roundabout junction with Northampton Road and Wilby Way.

The collision, which occurred between the rider of an electric pedal cycle and the driver of a Ford Galaxy car at around 3.15pm yesterday (Sunday, April 6).