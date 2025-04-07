Man taken to hospital with 'serious facial injuries' after e-bike collides with car on Wellingborough roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been taken to hospital and arrested after a collision on the roundabout junction with Northampton Road and Wilby Way, Wellingborough.

The collision, which occurred between the rider of an electric pedal cycle and the driver of a Ford Galaxy car happened around 3.15pm yesterday (Sunday, April 6), causing significant delays for road users on the road between McDonald's and Sainsbury's.

The man riding the e-bike was arrested, and later released on bail.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “As a result of the collision, the rider of the e-bike was taken to Northampton General Hospital with a serious facial injury.

“The 35-year-old man from Wellingborough, was also arrested on suspicion of riding the e-bike when the alcohol level was above the limit. He was released on street bail until mid-April.”