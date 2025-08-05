Wellingborough community initiative hopes to transform Swanspool Gardens with 'adopt a flower bed' scheme

Local businesses, charities and schools are being sought to help spruce up Swanspool Gardens by adopting a flower bed, giving locals the opportunity to contribute to the gardens’ makeover.

Nine flower beds in the gardens are available for adoption on a first-come, first-served basis, providing organisations with an opportunity to ‘contribute to the local environment while gaining valuable community visibility.’

The scheme comes soon after Wellingborough Town Council took on the management of Swanspool Gardens and Pavilion earlier this year, and the council is now looking at ways it can be improved through the input of the community.

Cllr Paul Bell said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to support their local community while showcasing their commitment to environmental sustainability.

“This program represents more than just gardening. It’s about creating a space that everyone in Wellingborough can enjoy for years to come.”

Those who take up a patch must maintain their adopted flower bed ‘to a high standard’ throughout the year by keeping the beds weed-free and well-presented, and use sustainable, drought-tolerant planting to reduce water consumption as well as install a plaque acknowledging their organisation as sponsor.

It is hoped by the council that the flower beds will establish long-term partnerships between businesses and the community.

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “The initiative aims to enhance the local environment and create a vibrant community space and promote climate-friendly gardening practices.

“The program offers excellent promotional opportunities for businesses, with high visibility in one of Wellingborough’s most cherished public spaces.”

Organisations interested in adopting a flower bed are advised to contact Wellingborough [email protected] as soon as possible.