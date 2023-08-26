Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir took the opportunity of a lifetime to perform to packed out crowds at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on August 19 and 20.

80 singers that attended gave performances of a range of songs and genres that were met with full crowds and standing ovations.

Ruth Bowe, founder and admin of Wellingborough Gospel Choir said: “It was unbelievable, and beyond our wildest dreams.

“We were in tears, we couldn’t believe it was happening.

"It was like a big party on the mound.

“It was the most incredible experience, we did Wellingborough and Northamptonshire proud.”

Ruth lived in Edinburgh 20 years ago, and so returning for the Fringe Festival was an opportunity too enticing to pass up.

Performances in the iconic Greyfriars Kirk church and on the mound in Edinburgh were met with a full audience, so much so that people were only being granted entry if another person leaves.

The popularity of the shows meant the choir had to change its repertoire to suit the gravity of the situation, focusing on more upbeat tunes and covers from The Beatles, Coldplay and Emeli Sande while also weaving in traditional gospel and acapella pieces. At times, the singers didn’t know which tune was next until they heard the opening bars.

Two coaches left Wellingborough at 6.30am, and took the choir to Edinburgh for the near seven-hour journey, fitted with a karaoke machine to help make the long trek all the more manageable and uplifting.

Returning back to the town, the choir spent most of the journey resting and recovering from what was a very successful and rewarding weekend.

Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir will perform at St Michael's in Kettering on September 16

Wellingborough Community Gospel Choir prides itself on being inclusive and ‘non-elitist’, with singers ranging from their early 20s to the oldest member at 82-years-old, headed up by director Gareth Fuller.

It’s a mainstay of Wellingborough's music scene, bringing ‘joyous’ tunes to spots around the town, having recently performed at the opening of Stanton Cross Primary in June.

Now home, attention is firmly fixed on upcoming performances in the local area.