Wellingborough community activist takes on election with rainbow badges, posters, bin bags and paintbrush
Marion Turner-Hawes has thrown her trademark baseball cap into the ring to become an North Northants councillor for Victoria Ward in Wellingborough.
Standing as an independent Marion, who lives in the ward, is stepping up from Wellingborough Town Council on which she has represented the Isebrook Ward for the past four years.
As well as co-leading a campaign to save protected trees on The Walks in London Road, she has championed street watch, water safety and created a Skills for Sustainability Programme.
Ms Turner-Hawes said: “Councils working well with people and communities provide solid foundations for successful lives but working against us they can cause misery.
“Unfortunately, that is the situation for many people in our area at present. I am offering an approach that inspires and unites us to come together and take action to make our lives and communities better and re-invigorate local services.”
Ms Turner-Hawes says she is encouraging communities ‘to come together to work to address concerns and create a thriving, compassionate and sustainable future for us all’.
A former manager of the Victoria Centre and the co-ordinator of Castle Fields Streetwatch Group, she says her life is ‘rooted’ in Wellingborough where she has worked in the community at the Victoria Centre, co-creating the One Wellingborough Covid response service, supported Glamis Hall for All, and pushed for alley gates to be installed in the town.
Currently she is repainting the metal bridge in Senwick Drive – part of her hands on active approach to campaigning in the community – to make the area ‘look and feel better’.
Ms Turner-Hawes added: “I am committed to using my experience to encourage people to collaborate and make better, locally-grown solutions, and highlight supporting access to more affordable housing and address rough sleeping as two of my aims if elected.
“With the government's push to build, it remains important to make sure that development works for communities and 'with nature' to provide truly sustainable housing solutions.”
Two councillors will be elected to represent the Victoria ward for North Northants Council – there are nine candidates:
- Adam CANN (Green)
- Kelly DUDDRIDGE (Lab)
- Benjamin HARRISON (Lib Dem)
- Faith HEWITT (Con)
- William PEDLEY (Green)
- Roger POWELL (Con)
- Evie SHUTTLE (Reform UK)
- Samson SHUTTLE (Reform UK)
- Marion Eileen TURNER-HAWES (Ind)
