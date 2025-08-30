A pick up truck crashed into the front doors of The Co-op in Farm Road, Wellingborough this morning in what is believed to be a ram-raid.

Police and forensics have been on the scene in Wellingborough where a grey Toyota Hilux crashed into the Co-op store

Officers on the scene said the incident was likely a ram-raid, and occurred around 3.30am today (Saturday, August 30).

While there is no confirmed time the police cordon will be lifted, officers on the scene say they ‘should be able to get the scene off by the end of the day.’

They added: “We’ll have to get the truck out to see if it’s structurally sound and begin the clean up, it’ll take a while.”

There is as-yet no confirmation if, or what has been stolen from the store.

Northamptonshire Police and The Co-op have been contacted for comment.