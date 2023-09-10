News you can trust since 1897
By William Carter
Published 10th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Wellingborough United Reformed Church in Salem Lane has formally opened its new doors and accessibility ramp, cutting the ribbon to make the place of worship more accessible to all in the town.

Reverend Chris Parker said he was ‘delighted’ that the developments had proven to be successful at the formal opening on Thursday morning, and followed the ribbon cutting with a prayer that ‘these doors will always be open to those who need it.’

Church attendee Cynthia Bailey said it was ‘like a new start’.

Wellingborough mayor Valerie Anslow cuts the ribbon
Wellingborough mayor Cllr Valerie Anslow, who was also in attendance, added: “It sends a message to people that this an inclusive church and that everyone is welcome.

"This place is going to be open to everybody, I’m so pleased with the way it has turned out.

"Wellingborough should be celebrating its buildings.”

Before the new renovations were officially welcomed, members buried a time capsule consisting of trinkets from the church.

Church-goers stand on the newly-built ramp outside the church
The grade II listed building was designed for 1,200 people when it was constructed in 1875. The the new ramp and doors are the first step to making significant improvements to the church, with the next stage of the process being a reworking of the main foyer to serve as a multi-functional ‘hub’ area, and a redecorating of the main worship area.

2025 will mark Wellingborough United Reformed Church’s 150th anniversary, and Reverend Chris Parker’s hope is to have work completed by then.

The complete project has been in the pipeline for 12 years, receiving planning permission in April 2017, and is expected to cost a total of £500,000 with funds coming from grants, events and the church’s own funds.

The ramp will make the church more accessible for those with disabilities as well as more seamless for coffin bearers at funerals.

Plans for the church's main foyer
Just a few weeks ago Wellingborough celebrated its first Disability Pride event, which showed the town’s commitment to helping those differently abled to access its facilities. The ramp that sits adjacent to the new glass doors allows everybody to visit the building that often hosts concerts, festivals and other community events.

