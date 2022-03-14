Wellingborough charity's pink tie ball boosts We Mind & Kelly Matters

More than 400 people gathered for the inaugural pink tie ball in aid of Wellingborough mental health support charity We Mind & Kelly Matters (MWKM)

The charity was founded in memory of Wellingborough woman Kelly Hewitt, who took her own life in 2018, and supporters raised more than £13,000 for the charity's work at the sell-out event.

Kettering’s Wicksteed Park hosted the ball which saw people enjoy an evening of food, live music, an auction, and a fundraising raffle.

We Mind & Kelly Matters

WMKM provides a range of services including an online emotional support service for anyone in need, as well as free counselling and educational awareness campaigns for local schools and businesses.

John Hewitt, Kelly’s father and one of the charity’s founders, said: “We’re delighted with the success of our first ever Pink Tie Ball, and the support from our sponsors was much appreciated. I was overwhelmed by the turnout we had on the night, and grateful for the continued support we’ve had as a charity.

“Our Pink Tie Ball raffle raised over £2,000, with many of the cash prize winners generously donating their winnings back to the charity. We were delighted to split the raffle ticket sales with fellow Northants-based charity, the Lewis Foundation, which sources and delivers free support packs to adult cancer patients.”

WMKM has held a number of fundraising events since its inception, with the Pink Tie Ball used as an opportunity to celebrate the success of the charity’s biggest fundraiser to date, a marathon 1,000 mile cycle ride.

Kelly Hewitt

The trip, which took place in August 2020, saw an intrepid team of cyclists undertake an arduous journey from John O'Groats to Land’s End.

Dubbed ‘Kelly’s Heroes’, the event raised an incredible £130,000, which WMKM has pumped into much-needed mental health and bereavement by suicide services across the county.

The charity also actively supports the work of the bereavement support charity, SOBs, and together they’ve collaborated on the first SOBs groups now operating in Northamptonshire, which offer support for those who have suffered the loss of loved ones through suicide.

For help and support, or to find out more about We Mind & Kelly Matters, visit wemindandkellymatters.co.uk.