Wellingborough Cannon Street Tesco teenager stabbing incident latest
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The boy was stabbed near Tesco Express in Cannon Street at about 9.45pm on Thursday, March 20.
An extensive cordon had been set up in the surrounding streets following the incident.
Police had arrested a 17-year-old boy from Wellingborough on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.
Today a spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The 17-year-old boy, who was arrested in connection with this incident, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries."
The victim had been taken to hospital – his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Detectives investigating the incident issued a witness appeal.
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information