Major crime scene in place in Wellingborough after late night incident

Police are this morning at a crime scene in Cannon Street, Wellingborough.

Officers have set up an extensive cordon in the streets around a Tesco Express store following an incident last night.

Although locals have reported that a person was stabbed, police have not yet revealed any details about what happened.

Cannon Street is closed to both pedestrians and vehicles between its junctions with Gordon Road and Stanley Street. Anyone trying to use the road is being turned around by officers. There is also a closed section at Thomas Street next to Waendel Leisure Centre.

Our reporter spoke to local people this morning.

One said: “When we were going to bed at about 10pm and I looked out and there were so many police cars.

"There were about six cars outside Tesco.

"I don’t know what happened.”

Night shift workers returning home have been shocked to find their homes cordoned off.

More follows.