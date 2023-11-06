Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough disability campaigner Stephen Liney will make the trip to London tomorrow (November 7) to represent the town in Purple Tuesday celebrations.

In previous years, popular attractions like Piccadilly Circus and Canary Wharf were lit up with purple lights to raise awareness for accessibility and inclusivity of those wo are disabled.

Now Stephen, who has campaigned to improve town centre accessibility, has been invited to this year’s event.

Stephen Liney of Wellingborough

Stephen said: “As a local disability campaigner and UK national ambassador for Purple Tuesday, I have always been passionate about creating an accessible world where everyone can participate.

"It’s time to start making accessibility standard practice, especially the customer experience, where disabled people are not always valued as customers.”

Purple Tuesday is an annual event that aims to raise awareness about the importance of improving accessibility and inclusivity for disabled customers. The campaign focuses on enhancing the disabled customer experience and promoting equal opportunities within businesses and organisations.

Organisers say Purple Tuesday provides an opportunity for businesses to learn from disabled customers to better understand their needs, and make any necessary changes to improve their overall customer experience.

Stephen was one of the architects of Northamptonshire’s first disability pride event held in Wellingborough in July.

At the time, he said: "It’s time to change our way of thinking and show society we are not here to be pitied or seen as ‘motivational inspirations’, but as valuable members of society.”