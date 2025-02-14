The family and friends of Hallie Colquhoun say they’ve been caused ‘immense emotional pain’ after being asked to remove memorial ornaments from a tree planted in her honour.

The parish council say that they didn’t agree for the tree to become a ‘shrine’ to Hallie, and have given the family until the end of the month to remove the adornments.

Hallie died aged just 18 when she lost control of her car on a slippery road.

The ambitious youngster was just days away from setting up her own dance school, a dream which her mum and nana completed on her behalf last year.

Hallie Colquhoun's family and friends have placed painted stones, butterflies and flowers alongside a tree planted to honour her memory in Weldon. Image: NW

The family planted a cherry tree on the edge of Weldon Village Green to give them, and Hallie’s many friends, a focus for their grief. The parish council also offered to help organise a plaque to help Hallie’s memory live on.

Since then, memorial items have been placed around the tree, as well as solar-powered fairy lights, butterflies and flowers.

But now Hallie’s mum Emma and nana Wendy have received a letter from the parish council asking them to remove the items. After posting on the local Facebook group, the family have received overwhelming support from local people.

The letter to them said: “When you asked Weldon Parish Council if you could plant a tree and add a plaque on the village green in memory of Hallie, we did agree that the tree could be planted to symbolise life and flourish in her memory.

“The village green is an area for everyone to enjoy. It has been brought to our attention that the tree is becoming a shrine and being lost with many items placed all round and over it.

“Unfortunately, the village green is not the place for a shrine and was not what WPC agreed to.

“With respect, we ask that you remove all the items on and around the tree. Can this please be done by the end of February to allow the tree to “bloom in spring and be a beautiful flowering symbol for Hallie?”

Hallie’s best pal Lara Dorothy told this newspaper: “Understandably, this has caused immense emotional pain, particularly for Hallie’s grieving parents. The items placed near the tree—a wooden support structure, fairy lights wrapped around it (not the tree itself), and painted pebbles on the ground—do not, in any way, constitute a ‘shrine.’

"To describe it as such is not only inaccurate but also incredibly insensitive and offensive.

“The outpouring of support in the 'Weldon Chats Back' Facebook group has been overwhelming. Every single comment expresses solidarity with Emma and frustration with the council’s decision. Not a single voice has supported the council’s stance, highlighting that this decision does not reflect the views of the community.

“It is devastating to think that individuals with no personal connection to Hallie are making decisions that affect how we remember her. Hallie was my best friend. She dedicated herself to her community, and it is heartbreaking that those entrusted with representing Weldon are failing to show her the respect she deserves.”

Weldon Parish Council said in a statement: “Along with many residents, Weldon Parish Council was deeply saddened by the untimely death of Hallie just over 17 months ago. We worked closely with members of her family agreeing the site and planting of the tree and for a memorial plaque to be added at Weldon Village Green.

“We are waiting to be contacted by the family to discuss this with them.”