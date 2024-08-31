Hallie Colquhoun's grandma Wendy Crooks (left) and mum Emma Colquhoun (right) are opening a dance space in her memory in Corby today. Image: National World

Talented dancer Hallie Colquhoun was just 18 when she was tragically killed in a road accident.

But the incredible youngster had already embarked on making her dream of opening a dance school a reality.

Hallie, who grew up in Weldon and latterly lived at Priors Hall Park, began dancing at the age of two and had always wanted to turn professional. She danced in famous studios including Pineapple and Base and performed at Sadler’s Wells Theatre and the Royal Albert Hall. But the often toxic environment left her with an eating disorder and full of self-doubt.

She eventually went to Addict Dance Academy in Leicester and thrived but, after being hit by injuries, decided on a change in direction and set about launching Ignite Dance Space at Priors Hall Community Centre – an inclusive place where anyone and everyone of any age and ability could go and enjoy dancing.

Hallie Colquhoun who died aged just 18. Image: National World

Despite her young age, she had signed up 77 youngsters and was just days away from the launch of her dance school when her life was cut short last September after she lost control of her car on a slippery road.

Now her family, supported by dozens of friends, family and people from across Corby, will open a dedicated dance studio in Hallie’s memory.

Two floors in a refurbished building will provide space for classes for people from across the community. A wellbeing room has also been created to give people a tranquil place to rest and chat. The building is also suitable for those with mobility issues.

Mum Emma Colquhoun, 43, said: “Hallie had been dancing since she was two.

One of two incredible dance studios at Impact Dance Space in Corby. Image: National World

"She was just eight days away from opening her school when she died.

“Not many people make it as dancers and Hallie was her own worst critic. She wanted to make it different for younger people coming through.

"Every day’s a struggle and of course we’d much rather be supporting Hallie doing this.

"After she died I didn’t know how I’d continue with it but I couldn’t bear the thought of anyone else taking the glory away from her so I started the Ignite Associates Programme. It was getting expensive renting the space so we thought the money would be put to better use by opening our own studio.

The dance studio will promote inclusivity and positivity. Image: National World

"I know people think I’m a bit nuts for doing it but I didn’t really know what else to do.”

After former Weldon Primary and Southfield School pupil Hallie died her family and friends launched the Ignite Impact Foundation and raised thousands to ensure her legacy lived on. They used the cash to launch the Ignite Associates Programme which has seen professional dance coaches give special monthly masterclasses to local youngsters in an inclusive and non-pressured environment.

They funds have also now helped to pay for the refurbishment of the air-conditioned dance space, along with a kitchen and toilets, and for wellbeing sessions in the dedicated room which they eventually hope will include sports massage and counselling. There’s also a monthly podcast tackling mental health and wellbeing focused on the dance industry.

The dance spaces are named after two dancers who inspired Hallie – Autumn Miller and Peter Parker.

Emma, who attended Kingswood School said: “I’m not a dancer myself, I’m a midwife so I’m just winging it! Thankfully we have a lot of professionals on board who know what they’re doing and Hallie’s friends have been incredible. They’ve got me doing Tik Toks and dancing.

"Hallie was so loved. So many people contacted me after she died to talk about the positive impact she’d had on their lives.”

Hallie’s grandmother Wendy Crooks, 64, has been instrumental in helping Emma to create the studio.

She said: “We’d like to say thank you to everyone who has supported us. We really couldn’t have got here without the people of Corby. The Ignite team have been so incredible.

"The support has been amazing. They helped us realise very quickly after Hallie died the impact she’d had on so many people.”

An open event at the studio at Unit 5, Darwin House, Corbygate Business Park, Corby, NN17 5JG takes place between 12pm and 2pm today (Saturday, August 31), then classes begin on Monday.

There’ll be something for everyone including a parent and child group for toddlers aged 18 months and above, dance classes for those aged from three upwards and adult fitness dancing classes.

You can find out more about the dance school on their Facebook page or their website.