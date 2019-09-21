Wedding bells for Burton Latimer golf supremo Charley

The sun shone on Burton Latimer this lunchtime as professional golfer Charley Hull returned home for her dream wedding.

The stunning bride married mixed martial arts champion Ozzie Smith in a lavish wedding in her home town today (Saturday, September 21).

Newlyweds Charley and Ozzie

Charley, 23, has gained worldwide success as a professional golfer but shunned fancy wedding venues abroad, instead choosing to return home to celebrate her wedding, watched by hundreds of local well-wishers..

The pair celebrated their union in a 1pm ceremony at a full-to-the-rafters St Mary the Virgin Church in Burton Latimer.

Charley has been dating Ozzie Smith for two years and the pair now live together in her home town.

Charley's beaming mum and dad, Basienka Pernak and Dave Hull

The bride wore a long white gown and a veil and her attendants wore pale blue silk tea-length dresses. She arrived at the church in an open-top Bentley to cheers from hundreds of locals - including the woman who took Charley to her very first golf lesson aged seven.

Ozzie and his groomsmen wore all-white suits.

Looking totally at ease, Charley was given away by her dedicated dad Dave, who has been with her through every step of her her career.

The ceremony was conducted by Reverend Tom Houston and Charley walked down the aisle to Pachelbel's Canon in D Major.

Before and during the ceremony, Raunds choir A Different Direction sang hits including From Now On, Forever Country, Happy Together, World of Our Own, All I Want to Do is Dream, Here Comes the Sun and Chasing Cars. Charley and Ozzie walked back down the aisle to All You Need is Love and Bittersweet Symphony.

Hymns included Give me Joy in my Heart and Lord of the Dance.

Choir member Kim Rowbotham said it had been an honour to be there.

After the wedding, the former Latimer Community Arts College pupil's mum Basineka Pernak said: "I'm over the moon for my daughter. She looked absolutely stunning. If she's happy, I'm happy."

The happy couple walked hand in hand to their reception at their nearby home.