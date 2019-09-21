Charley and Ozzie - man and wife!

Charley Hull's wedding - see all the pictures from her dream day here

Burton Latimer gave Charley Hull a hero's welcome home as she returned to the town to marry Ozzie Smith.

Here are all the pictures from St Mary the Virgin Church this afternoon as professional golfer Charley, 23, teed off her marriage to the mixed martial arts champion.

Steady now! Charley steadies herself as she gets out of the stunning white Bentley
Steady now! Charley steadies herself as she gets out of the stunning white Bentley
Alison Bagley
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The bride arrives at the church, driven in an open-top vintage white Bentley
The bride arrives at the church, driven in an open-top vintage white Bentley
Alison Bagley
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Charley gets some words of wisdom as she walks into the church to marry her fiance
Charley gets some words of wisdom as she walks into the church to marry her fiance
Alison Bagley
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Dave Hull walks his daughter into the St Mary the Virgin Church in Burton Latimer
Dave Hull walks his daughter into the St Mary the Virgin Church in Burton Latimer
Alison Bagley
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5