'We just want it put right' - Corby neighbours waiting for estate entrance to be finished 3 years after moving in

People living in a small housing estate are calling on a developer to finish the eyesore entryway three years after they moved into their homes.

The threshold to Landsby Mews in Corby Old Village has not yet been completed is full of potholes and loose tarmac.

Common areas are overgrown and building materials and fencing have been dumped at the entrance to the small estate.

It’s three years since people moved into the small new estate on the site of a disused factory behind the Old Village Primary School.

But local people say that the developers have failed to complete the entrance road and have left other areas in a poor state, with maintenance not being completed on common areas.

Ward Councillor Mark Pengelly held a street meeting to help support people living there.

He said: “ Local resident Carla said: “We have been trying to get this sorted for three years. This is our home and it looks like a building site and the developers have let us down.” Another resident, Lynn, said: “This is so disappointing and both the council and developer just keep fobbing us off . We just want this site finished.” Their neighbour Peter said: “It’s embarrassing to ask people to visit. Several residents have had tyres punctures on entrance road. We just want this put right.” Cllr Pengelly said: “This is is ridiculous.

"The developers have let residents down and need to get sorted and the council should be taking action against them.

"They have said they will start the entrance road in July but we want all of the site sorted in July, not just a small part of it.”

A spokesman for developer Best Asset, based in Thrapston, said: “We understand and share the residents' frustrations regarding the incomplete road entrance and want to assure them that we are working hard to ensure the final part of the scheme is completed to the expected standards. Unfortunately, delays have occurred due to external factors beyond our control.

“We also acknowledge concerns about the maintenance of the communal areas. While this issue is separate from the roadworks, it is equally important. The maintenance of these areas is covered under the terms agreed upon purchase, where all residents contribute equally to the costs.

"Regrettably, due to non-payment from a number of residents, we have been unable to instruct contractors to carry out the necessary works.

“We remain committed to resolving both matters and are open to constructive dialogue with residents. However, it is important to treat each issue distinctly and work collaboratively towards a fair and practical resolution.”