Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Youngsters having swimming lessons at North Northants pools will be given water safety advice as part of their normal lessons this week.

Drowning Prevention Week, from June 15 to June 22, is run by Royal Lifesaving Society UK (RLSS UK) and is a summer water safety campaign held every year in June.

The campaign, timed ahead of the summer holidays, is aimed at families, carers, teachers and instructors of children aged five to 15-years-old and aims to educate them about water safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instructors at pools run by North Northamptonshire Leisure, as well as those managed by contractors Freedom Leisure and Places for Leisure, have pledged to support the campaign.

Corby swimming pool

Corby’s East Midlands International Pool, Thrapston’s Nene Leisure Centre, Wellingborough’s Waendel Leisure Centre, Rushden’s Splash Leisure Pool and Kettering Swimming Pool are all highlighting Drowning Prevention Week.

As well as giving water safety advice to children participating in swimming lessons, instructors will provide youngsters with RLSS UK colouring and activity sheets which continue the message.

The important water safety message comes just six weeks after Ronalds Abele, 17, of Wellingborough tragically died following an incident on May 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronalds had got into difficulty while swimming in open water at the Embankment in Wellingborough close to the blue pedestrian bridge over the River Nene.

Ronalds was airlifted by air ambulance to Northampton General Hospital where, sadly, he was pronounced dead.

The safety message is also going out at a time when warmer weather has been forecast for the next few weeks.

If your child doesn’t have swimming lessons you can still have conversations about water safety with resources available, for free, from RLSS UK website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also follow @NNActive on Facebook during the week for more information.

Swimming lessons are available at all North Northamptonshire pools, including during the summer break. Contact your local leisure centre to find out more.

North Northants Council will also be working in partnership with HAF Northants to provide free swimming sessions for young people eligible for HAF during the summer break.