Watch shocking footage as man is battered with a wrench in Kettering High Street

Footage of a horrifying wrench attack in Kettering High Street has been released after a man was jailed for his part in the crime.

Shocking footage made public by Northamptonshire Police today (Tuesday, January 30) shows the victim, who had already suffered several minutes of abuse and punches, being set upon by a trio of street drinkers.

They pull him to the ground and Ryan Maxwell hits him more than 20 times with a wrench. He was later taken to hospital to have 17 stitches in his head.

The victim had been taking food to his homeless friend in Kettering town centre on the night of July 16.

Our reporter was in court last week as Maxwell, 41, was sent to prison for his part in the assault, which he carried out alongside Chloe Molloy and Adrian Hillyer

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane was shown CCTV footage of the evening where the victim was seen walking down Gold Street and into High Street towards the market place at about 10.30pm.

He had been to a music festival where he had been drinking port and he decided to take a homeless pal some food.

Molloy, of Highfield Road, Kettering, and Maxwell, of Kirkconnel Drive in Spittle, Rutherglen, began abusing the man, with one of them shouting ‘You f***ing Polish t***’ at him.

Hillyer, 38, of Duke Street, Kettering, arrived on the scene and joined in the abuse.

The full-length video played in court showed Molloy, 33, throwing several punches at the man and pushing him over while Maxwell pulled out a large silver wrench. He said he carried the wrench because he was homeless and had been previously attacked.

As the assault continued, all three defendants rounded on the victim and pulled him to the ground where Maxwell pummelled his head with the wrench at least 20 times before he was able to escape.

Officers later found the victim nearby and he was taken to hospital where he was found to have bruising to his entire body. He also had to have 17 stitches in his head.

Maxwell had earlier pleaded guilty to S20 grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. The court heard he had only been in Kettering for a few weeks after moving south from his home in Scotland. He had only one previous conviction for cultivation of cannabis.

Hillyer, who has several convictions for assault and battery as well as one for knife possession, admitted affray alongside Molloy, formerly of Corby, who has 53 offences on her record including assault and shoplifting.

Maxwell’s legal counsel Dan Green had asked Judge Crane to consider imposing a suspended sentence on Maxwell but she said the seriousness of the attack meant only a custodial sentence was appropriate. He was given a 24 month sentence for the GBH and nine months for possession of the wrench, to be served concurrently.

Hillyer, who has been on remand for 114 days, was given a jail term of 18 months, suspended for two years, after his barrister said that he admitted being an ‘idiot’ and had an offer of work if he was released from custody.