Three Kettering street drinkers involved in vicious wrench attack near Gala Bingo

A man was hit with a wrench more than 20 times as he walked through Kettering town centre to take a meal to his homeless pal.

Northampton Crown Court was shown shocking footage of the victim being beaten repeatedly over the head by Ryan Maxwell close to the former Gala Bingo in High Street.

Maxwell was in court yesterday (Thursday, January 25) to be sentenced for his part in the shocking attack which he carried out alongside Chloe Molloy and Adrian Hillyer last year.

There was blood on the floor at the scene of the attack in High Street, Kettering. Image: Alison Bagley

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane was shown CCTV footage of the evening of July 16 where the victim was seen walking down Gold Street and into High Street towards the market place at about 10.30pm.

He had been to a music festival where he had been drinking port and he decided to take a homeless pal some food.

Molloy, of Highfield Road, Kettering, and Maxwell, 41, of Kirkconnel Drive in Spittle, Rutherglen, began abusing the man, with one of them shouting ‘You f***ing Polish t***’ at him.

Hillyer, 38, of Duke Street, Kettering, arrived on the scene and joined in the abuse.

Ryan Maxwell, of Rutherglen, who had moved to Kettering when he joined the attack on a victim in High Street. Image: Nothamptonshire Police

The video showed Molloy, 33, throwing several punches at the man and pushing him over while Maxwell pulled out a large silver wrench. He said he carried the wrench because he was homeless and had been previously attacked.

As the assault continued, all three defendants rounded on the victim and pulled him to the ground where Maxwell pummelled his head with the wrench at least 20 times before he was able to escape.

Officers later found the victim nearby and he was taken to hospital where he was found to have bruising to his entire body. He also had to have 17 stitches in his head.

Maxwell had earlier pleaded guilty to S20 grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. The court heard he had only been in Kettering for a few weeks after moving south from his home in Scotland. He had only one previous conviction for cultivation of cannabis.

Hillyer, who has several convictions for assault and battery as well as one for knife possession, admitted affray alongside Molloy, formerly of Corby, who has 53 offences on her record including assault and shoplifting.

Maxwell’s legal counsel Dan Green had asked Judge Crane to consider imposing a suspended sentence on Maxwell but she said the seriousness of the attack meant only a custodial sentence was appropriate. He was given a 24 month sentence for the GBH and nine months for possession of the wrench, to be served concurrently.

Hillyer, who has been on remand for 114 days, was given a jail term of 18 months, suspended for two years, after his barrister said that he admitted being an ‘idiot’ and had an offer of work if he was released from custody.