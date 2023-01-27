Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance closing Wellingborough home store tomorrow
The boutique store in Market Street will remain open
Wellingborough’s town centre Air Ambulance charity home store is closing tomorrow (Saturday) after 11 years in operation.
The establishment is in the heart of Wellingborough and enjoyed strong support since it opened in January 2012, but noting that the ‘charity is evolving’ it has decided to stop trading.
Hannah Coventry, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance’s head of retail said: “We’d like to thank our loyal customers for their support at our Wellingborough home store.
"Although we have had to close this store, our boutique store, also in Market Street, will continue to trade.
"We welcome all our shoppers to visit our boutique store or our other stores across Northamptonshire.”
Hannah added: “Alternatively, people can still support the charity through shopping or donating via the website.”
Since the store opened, total sales have generated over £1.7m, which equates to 1,000 potentially lifesaving missions. The store also received more than 17,000 generous donations.