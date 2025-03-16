Warwicks remains 'hopeful' that buyer can be found as closing date announced by Wellingborough tailor

Warwicks, a long-standing tailor in Wellingborough’s High Street will close in June unless a buyer can be found, though bosses remain optimistic that a deal can be done.

The proposition to take on the business has generated some interest, though no official deal has been struck. It means that Warwicks will close its doors on June 28.

Neil Warwick, the fifth generation to run the business, is set to retire, and is without someone in the family to take over the shop.

He said: “We have had some interest shown following the press and we are hopeful, but we’re still closing on June 28, because if a deal is made they will restart.”

Over 200 gift cards at Warwick have yet to be redeemed

Warwicks was opened by tailor Samuel Warwick in 1868, and has been passed down over the years, eventually being under the stewardship of Neil Warwick, who has been at the helm of the historic shop for more than 40 years.

Now that retirement is on the horizon for Neil, the shop is holding a sale on its stock, which is ongoing.

At this time Neil is also eager to see those who have outstanding gift cards use them while they still can, as there are dozens of people who still have an outstanding balance yet to be redeemed.

Warwicks, circa 1900

He added: "This is the strangest thing, we’re taking mega money, we’re mega busy, but where are all the people with gift vouchers? There are over 200 out there, and last week we didn’t have one come back.

“Some people have been bought them as presents, so it would be nice for people to come and use them. So we thought the first thing that would come back quickly were gift vouchers. Everything is half price, if you’ve got a voucher don’t forget it’s worth double, come and use it.”