Warning letters sent out to 83 drivers clocked by Speedwatch volunteers in Northamptonshire town

More than 80 drivers have received a warning letter after being clocked by Speedwatch volunteers in Raunds.

During April 2025, residents of Raunds once again demonstrated their commitment to road safety through a Community Speedwatch campaign.

Trained Speedwatch volunteers gave their time to monitor key routes in the town, aiming to make the town's roads safer for everyone.

Using the equipment provided, volunteers focused their efforts on Brooke Street, Chelveston Road, Stanwick Road and London Road.

Following the speed checks, 83 police warning letters have been sent to the registered keepers of vehicles caught exceeding the speed limit, with the aim of increasing awareness of the dangers of speeding and encouraging drivers to reduce their speed.

Matthew Mumford from Northampton Police Safer Roads Team said: "The Community Speedwatch programme relies on support from you and your community and by working together, with partners, to reduce those that are killed or seriously injured on the roads and reduce speeding across the county."

Community Speed Watch (CSW) is a national initiative where members of local communities join with the support and supervision of their local police to record details of speeding vehicles using approved detection devices.

Drivers detected as speeding by CSW receive a police warning letter and their records are held for 12 months to identify any repeat offenders.

Anyone detected three or more times will be visited by police officers.

Looking ahead, further Speedwatch dates are already planned in Raunds for Autumn 2025.

For more information or to express your interest, email [email protected].

A spokesman for the town council added: “Let's continue to work together to make Raunds a safer place for all.”