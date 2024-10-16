75 warning letters sent out to drivers after being clocked by Speedwatch volunteers in Raunds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warning letters have gone out to more than 70 people whose vehicles were clocked speeding through Raunds.

Last month (September), trained Speedwatch volunteers took to the streets of Raunds as part of the town’s Community Speedwatch campaign.

Using the equipment provided, the volunteers monitored Brooke Street, Chelveston Road, Stanwick Road and London Road.

As a result of their efforts to clamp down on speeding, 75 police warning letters were sent to drivers exceeding the speed limit.

A statement on the Raunds Town Council website says: “The Raunds community is making significant strides in improving road safety thanks to a recent Speedwatch campaign.”

And it added: “By encouraging responsible driving, the Raunds Community Speedwatch campaign is helping to create a safer environment for everyone who uses the town's roads – pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike.”

Community Speed Watch (CSW) is a national initiative where members of local communities join with the support and supervision of their local police to record details of speeding vehicles using approved detection devices.

Drivers detected as speeding by CSW receive a police warning letter and their records are held for 12 months to identify any repeat offenders.

Anyone detected three or more times will be visited by police officers.

The CSW programme works with hundreds of volunteers representing more than 60 communities across Northamptonshire – find out more here.

Raunds Town Council has already said that further Speedwatch dates are planned for spring 2025 and they want to hear from anyone who is passionate about making Raunds a safer place and would like to volunteer.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email [email protected] for further information.

Full training is provided.