More than 50 drivers have received a warning letter after being clocked by Speedwatch volunteers in Raunds.

During September 2025, Raunds residents were once again out demonstrating their commitment to road safety through a Community Speedwatch campaign.

The trained Speedwatch volunteers gave their time to monitor key routes in the town, aiming to make the roads safer for everyone.

Using the equipment provided, volunteers focused their efforts on Brooke Street, Chelveston Road, Stanwick Road and London Road.

The results show 57 police warning letters have been sent to the registered keepers of vehicles caught exceeding the speed limit, with the aim of increasing awareness of the dangers of speeding and encouraging drivers to reduce their speed.

Matthew Mumford from Northampton Police Safer Roads Team said: "The success of the Community Speed Watch programme depends on the commitment of volunteers like you.

"By working together with local communities and partners, we aim to reduce speeding and prevent serious injuries and fatalities on our roads."

Community Speed Watch (CSW) is a national initiative where members of local communities join with the support and supervision of their local police to record details of speeding vehicles using approved detection devices.

Drivers detected as speeding by CSW receive a police warning letter and their records are held for 12 months to identify any repeat offenders.

Anyone detected three or more times will be visited by police officers.

Looking ahead, further Speedwatch dates are already planned for next spring.

Anyone who wants to contribute to the community initiative in Raunds should get in touch – full training is provided.

For more information email [email protected].