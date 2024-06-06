Volunteer thanked for 25 years of walking the dogs ‘come rain or shine’ at Northamptonshire's Animals In Need

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A volunteer has been thanked for 25 years of helping out at an animal rescue and re-homing charity.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, is celebrating the ‘extraordinary dedication’ of one of its volunteers this month.

Kim Aylott is part of a team of volunteers who give up their time at the charity which has been rescuing and re-homing animals across the county for more than 30 years.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriot said: “This month, we are thrilled to celebrate an incredible milestone - Kim Aylott has been volunteering with us for 25 years.

Volunteer Kim being presented with her certificate for 25 years of volunteering at Animals In Need

"For a quarter of a century, Kim has devoted her time and energy to walking our dogs every Monday to Friday morning, rain or shine.

"Kim’s commitment is nothing short of remarkable.

"Please join us in celebrating Kim Aylott’s 25 years of volunteering.

"Thank you, Kim, for your extraordinary dedication and for being a cherished member of our volunteer family.”