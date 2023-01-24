VIPs look around Kettering care home Claremont Parkway after 'significant investment' with refurbishment

The care home was recently rated good by the Care Quality Commission

VIPs were invited to take a look around Claremont Parkway following its refurbishment.

The Kettering care home held a grand opening event to celebrate the start of a new era, following significant investment to the home.

Visitors were welcomed to view the home’s ‘stylish’ new interior and take a tour of the home at the VIP event on Friday (January 20).

The home remained open throughout the major refurbishment, which started on January 17, 2022 and was completed in September 2022.

Bosses have described the new-look home as having a ‘modern, tasteful interior, beautiful bedrooms and more shared areas for socialising, entertainment and activities’.

Claremont Parkway’s team offer 24-hour support for individuals with residential care needs or nursing requirements, as well as people seeking a friendly respite break.

Residents, staff and guests were delighted to be joined at the home for an official ribbon cutting ceremony performed by Kettering mayor Keli Watts.

The home’s hospitality team provided complimentary refreshments and afternoon tea in the conservatory where home manager Natalie Maxwell, staff members and residents spoke about the refurbishment and life in the homes’ new ‘palatial’ surroundings and their excitement of receiving the recent good rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Natalie said: “The home is looking better than ever after the recent investment and it was a pleasure to showcase the elegant new interior at the grand opening event.

"Having so many family, friends and local professionals join us, along with the mayor of Kettering to officially open our new first floor suite, and receiving the CQC good rating - 2023 has started in such a positive way.

"Our home offers residents and staff a wonderful environment to live and work in, today’s event is one we will all remember for a very long time.”

Claremont Parkway care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Claremont Parkway in Holdenby, Kettering provides residential care and nursing care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

