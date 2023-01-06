Claremont Parkway Care Home in Kettering rated good following CQC inspection

Claremont Parkway Care Home in Holdenby, Kettering has been rated good overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC inspected the home on November 17 and 21, 2022 and rated the home, run by Barchester Healthcare, as good in all areas of the inspection – safe, responsive, effective and well-led.

The report stated that residents at the home received very good, person-centred care that met their needs and improved their well-being from a kind, well organised staff team and that the culture at the home was open, positive and empowering.

Claremont Parkway Care Home has been rated good

The report said that people were happy with the care they received, felt safe and well looked after, were relaxed with staff and were treated with kindness and respect.

One relative said: “It’s a lovely place. The care couldn’t be better, the staff go that extra mile.”

Another relative commented: “The service is very good, there is nothing to improve at all – 10 out of 10.”

The report found that staff were very happy working at the home, with one staff member saying: “The manager is a leader. People work for people.”

A relative commented: “The manager is a good manager, their door is always open and they always make time.”

Natalie Maxwell, general manager at Claremont Parkway Care Home, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Claremont Parkway has achieved a good rating following the recent CQC’s inspection.

"It is fantastic to have the hard work and dedication of everyone here recognised, we have wonderful residents and a brilliant team of staff.”

