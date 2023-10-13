Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After launching an urgent appeal for funding following a hike in energy bills, representatives from the the Victoria Centre are hosting a fundraising event in Wellingborough’s Swansgate Centre in the hope of generating the cash needed to stay afloat.

From 10am on Saturday, October 14, the centre’s childcare and community team will be available between Clinton Cards and F.Hinds to field questions and accept donations, while offering prizes and entertainment to help raise cash.

Diana Trickett, coordinator of the Victoria Centre, said: "Our mission is to help spread the word about the current situation at the centre, to let people hear about what is on and we hope to raise some vital funds.

The Victoria Centre opened in 1979

"Staff are now fundraising in their spare time (on top of extended working hours) in an effort to turn things around.

"The Victoria Centre means a lot to us, we are very fortunate to also be supported by a fantastic group of members and volunteers with the same mission to save the Victoria Centre.”

“We welcome people to come and visit to support us, see what goodies are available but most importantly spread the word about what people can do.”

The event will include a raffle, tombola, face painting and a name the bunny game as well as a bake sale and a chance to win prizes.

The Victoria Centre turned 44-years-old last week, and recently launched an appeal for funds with an open letter to locals.

It said: “Unfortunately, at present the centre is struggling to keep its head above water.

“The cost-of-living crisis has hit our communities and the Victoria Centre hard.

“Ever increasing energy bills may well bring about the closure of the beloved Victoria Centre and the charity that runs it.”

For almost half a century, the Victoria Centre has been a place for people from diverse backgrounds in the community to meet and socialise, be it faith organisations, school holidays clubs, and adult learning services, including its Information Centre for New Arrivals (ICNA).