Under-threat Wellingborough community centre launches urgent appeal to save building from closure

An urgent appeal has been launched to save a Wellingborough’s community centre that has helped thousands of people from diverse backgrounds for 44 years.

The Victoria Centre in Palk Road has been hit by a massive increase in energy bills with a four-fold increase in bills, leaving the centre struggling to keep afloat.

Despite recent changes to the centre's management committee, staff have rallied to keep the vital groups going for children, older people and those from diverse communities.

The Victoria Centre has launched an appeal for funds to keep it open until grants kick in

The Help Save Victoria Centre appeal by Victoria Centre members, staff and the management committee is looking to raise funds to boost depleted coffers.

An open letter to launch the appeal said: “Many of you will know and love the Victoria Centre in Wellingborough and have a deep personal connection with the centre and all its work over the past 44 years, as a beacon of light and hope in our community, providing essential services and support to thousands of individuals and families.

“Unfortunately, at present the centre is struggling to keep its head above water. The cost-of-living crisis has hit our communities and the Victoria Centre hard, and what Covid failed to do, ever increasing energy bills may well bring about, ie the closure of the beloved Victoria Centre and the charity that runs it.

“We urgently need your help to Save Victoria Centre, this vital Wellingborough institution.

Princess Diana meets mayor and mayoress Cllr Robert and Denyse Fairhurst during a visit to the Victoria Centre in Wellingborough in 1984

“Recent changes to the Victoria Centre's management committee and the quadrupling of its energy bills, have left us struggling to keep the centre going.

"But, all is not lost. The excellent staff and committed members know that ‘with a little help from our friends’, we can create a new vision for the Victoria Centre that will see the centre thrive for another 44 years. And we need you help to make this happen.”

It is hoped enough money will be donated to pay bills, until new grant income and new ‘ways of working’ can ‘kick in’.

Formerly a school, the centre was opened in 1979 by Wellingborough United Reformed Church and the Community Relations Council in a bid to give members of the racially-diverse community somewhere to go and hold group activities.

Wellingborough, Victoria Centre in 2019

Over the years the centre has become the birthplace of groups such as Wellingborough African Caribbean Association and the Hindu Community Association.

For the centre’s fifth anniversary, Princess Diana visited the multi-cultural and multi-faith community on her way to her family home of Althorp.

The centre is currently home to 48 user groups with 60 supported groups under its wing, and rooms are available for hire too.

From arts and dance classes to lunch clubs and support groups, martial arts to church services, the centre is used seven days a week for more than 12 hours a day.

In December 2021, former manager Adam Humphrey was jailed for 23 months after defrauding the centre out of thousands of pounds. Over the course of almost 18 months Humphrey had made an estimated 157 fraudulent transactions, stealing a total of £29,750.30 from the charity.

Due to the fraud, the centre was unable to pay staff salaries and were threatened with court action only being bailed out thanks to generous loans from two supporters.

Now the charity is once again asking for help to prevent closure due to different financial pressures from soaring energy bills.

The management committee added: “At times of great challenge, places like Victoria Centre play a vital role bringing people together, keeping us going, making friends and learning new skills along the way. We fear for our area if the Victoria Centre were to close. Centres like Victoria Centre are the lifeblood of our town.”

Member Marion Turner-Hawes has volunteered to be part of the new Rescue Plan Group as treasurer.

She said: “The Victoria Centre is still doing marvellous, marvellous work. We are just asking for help. It’s all hands to the deck to save an institution in Wellingborough that has been used by so many people. We don’t need vast amounts but we need the money now that will keep the community going.”