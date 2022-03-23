Victim of violent Kettering bully commended by police for bravery

The lead police investigator who was first on the scene of a 999 call to a Kettering family home has commended a domestic abuse victim for her bravery.

Jagjit Randhawa, previously of Kettering, subjected his former partner to both psychological and physical abuse over the period of a year, culminating in a call to police at the beginning of March 2021.

The woman reported that Randhawa had punched and kicked her over the course of the night, before strangling her.

Jagjit Randhawa, 41,

On Friday (March 18) the 41-year-old man was jailed for two years and eight months after he admitted two counts of ABH and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

Lead investigator, PC Matt Blaney, said: “I was one of the first response officers on the scene when we received a call that Randhawa had strangled this woman and I have seen it through from then, in March 2021, to the conclusion of the court case last week.

“Firstly, I want to commend this woman for her bravery in reporting this incident to us and for sticking with the investigation from start to finish – we never underestimate what an ask this is for anyone who has been a victim of domestic abuse.

“Jagjit Randhawa subjected this woman to a campaign of abuse over the period of just over a year and he is now where he belongs – in a cell."

Police arrested Randhawa and the woman was then able to detail the abuse she had been suffering over the past year which included multiple assaults as well as coercive and controlling behaviour.

Claiming he had an eating disorder, Randhawa would force the woman to spend hours in the kitchen preparing meals for him. Sometimes the food she cooked would not please him and he would refuse to eat what she had prepared and make her redo the dish.

At times she would also have to feed him herself from fork to mouth, or wash his hands for hours on end.

Randhawa also isolated the woman from her friends and last Christmas she was unable to see her family, as when they knocked on the door Randhawa forbade her from answering the door to them.

PC Blaney added: "With an indefinite restraining order also issued I hope this provides some extra support and reassurance for this woman and her family to rebuild their lives free from abuse.

“It is worth mentioning that the call that morning in March 2021 was the first call for service we had received from this woman, which highlights that we can get convictions on first reports and that every line of enquiry will be followed.

“If you are suffering from domestic abuse, I would really encourage you to come forward and report it to us. You can do so by calling 101 or reporting it online at www.northants.police.uk/ro.