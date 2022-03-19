Kettering woman thought she was going to die because of bullying husband's violence

A controlling bully who forced his wife to bathe before feeding him and repeatedly assaulted her at their Kettering home has been jailed.

Jagjit Randhawa, 41, slapped, kicked and strangled his victim in a terrifying year-long reign of abuse before she bravely told police what had happened.

She had recorded the incidents in a notebook and took photos of bruises. Northampton Crown Court heard notes were made on 84 occasions.

Jagjit Randhawa - Northants Police

Yesterday (Friday) Randhawa was jailed for two years and eight months after admitting coercive or controlling behaviour and two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Northampton Crown Court heard that Randhawa had appeared to develop an eating disorder and demanded that his wife, who he is now separated from, give him food and alcohol.

Over about 13 months, between February 2020 and March 2021, he routinely assaulted her and forced her to carry out certain activities.

Thomas Welshman, prosecuting, said Randhawa subjected her to a "prolonged period of violent, bullying behaviour" and that Randhawa's wife thought "she was going to die".

He slapped her in the face, kicked her in the stomach and legs and scratched her neck and headbutted her.

He also pulled her hair, was verbally abusive, forced her to bathe before she fed him and made her wash his hands frequently. The court heard that she had been so exhausted that she nearly fell asleep when fulfilling his hand washing demands.

Mitigating, Kathryn Hirst said that Randhawa's "very early guilty plea and hitherto good character" were mitigating factors that indicated he was "sensible and took advice".

Randhawa, listening through an interpreter, wore a burgundy hoodie and green camo-print trousers and walked into the dock with a crutch.

The court heard that he had a promising career as a footballer and once played at U19 level for India, where he was born.

He had admitted the offences back in October last year before his sentencing was adjourned so a mental health report could be prepared.

Yesterday a psychiatric report prepared for the court by a Dr Thirumalai revealed that no evidence of any mental illness could be found when Randhawa was examined.

Sentencing, Recorder William Davis told the Randhawa: "There was persistent action over a prolonged period and intended fear and distress. There was violence on many occasions.

"I counted 84 specific occasions which she (Randhawa's wife) made a note of when you assaulted her.

"There is no evidence of any major mental illness. The focus must be made on culpability. There can be no excuse for this level of violence."

Half of the sentence of two years and eight months will be served in custody, after which Randhawa will be released on licence.

When he was taken down to the cells he showed no emotion but thanked the judge in English.

Randhawa, of Balfour Road in Southall, London, was also made the subject of a permanent restraining order.

He has been banned from contacting his ex-wife or going within 100 yards of the Kettering street where his victim lives, her workplace, her parents' home, their place of worship and a place of education.