Vic Farm Fest in Wellingborough next week promises family fun in aid of a Northamptonshire down's syndrome charity

Vic Farm Fest, an annual family fun day held at Gleneagles Social Club in Grafton Close, Wellingborough, will take place on August 31 with a host of activities in aid of Ups N Downs.

Various bands are expected to perform at the day which will begin at 12.30pm including Unorthodox Unboxed, The Distraction Band, Point Blank – Forever 80s, Rafael Tate, Södajerk and Queenergy, a tribute to Queen.

A live DJ will then take over and last into the evening.

As part of the event, the Rust Bucket Rally will host a ‘Kamikaze Run’ on Barnwell Road between 11am and midday, which will see participants race kids’ electric ride-on cars from Redwell Leisure Centre to Vic Farm, navigating through a maze of obstacles along the way.

Vic Farm Fest 2024 will raise funds for Ups N Downs on August 31 at Gleneagles Social Club

James Aldridge, a committee member of the Gleneagles Vic Farm Private Members Club, said: “This will mark the third anniversary of this hugely popular event and demonstrates how communities can come together not only to enjoy good music and to socialise with friends and family, but also support local charities and businesses that have a positive and profound impact on well-being of individuals within our community."

The social club’s outdoor bar will be serving various summer cocktails and a wide selection of beers, wines and spirits within the newly refurbished bar and lounge. Street food and other catering outlets will also be available.

Every year, Vic Farm Fest picks a new charity to support, with last year’s event being in aid of Wellingborough-based We Mind and Kelly Matters.

In 2024, it will raise funds for a charity that supports more than 60 young people with down’s syndrome and their families. Ups N Downs was founded in 2006 and is largely run by volunteers so it heavily relies on the generosity of the community and corporate sponsors.

The aforementioned charity was recently the subject of its tenth annual bike ride in Earls Barton, ‘Riding for Ups N Downs’, which raised more than £8,000.

Tickets for Vic Farm Fest can be booked on the day for £6 for adults and £2.50 for children. Those booking in advance online can do so here, with a discount of £4 per ticket for adults.

Any local businesses looking to sponsor the event should contact [email protected] for more information.