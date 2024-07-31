Northamptonshire Down's syndrome charity's 10th anniversary bike ride sees grand total raised exceed £100,000

This means the Down’s syndrome charity has accumulated more than £100,000 in total since the fundraiser's inception in 2015.

Organisers have praised the event as ‘a huge success’, with a record number of participants lining up on the start line at Earls Barton Cricket Club on Sunday, July 14.

Farah Cutter, who works in marketing for Ups ‘n’ Downs, said: “We are immensely grateful to everyone that took part in the event to help raise funds for the charity. The local community has been fantastic in their support and promotion of the event. The dedication our incredible volunteer team has also played a crucial role in making this event a huge success. We are already looking forward to hosting another fantastic event next year.

“As a charity, we are committed to spreading the word about our mission and the impactful work we do in supporting children and young people with Down’s syndrome. We welcome any opportunities to collaborate with businesses and organisations, as these partnerships are vital in broadening our reach and amplifying our efforts.”

Riding for Ups ‘n’ Downs featured three cycling routes of 100, 60, and 25 miles, catering to riders of all abilities. In addition to the in-person rides and walks, a virtual event allowed participants from around the world to log their cycling miles in support of the charity.

After completing their chosen challenge, people were greeted back at the cricket club with a BBQ, music and family-friendly activities.

Ups ‘n’ Downs was founded in 2006, and is a charity that supports more than 60 young people withDdown’s syndrome and their families. Because it is largely run by volunteers, it heavily relies on the generosity of the community and corporate sponsors.

Chris Smith, charity manager, added: “Although I’m not a cyclist myself, I always look forward to this annual fundraiser for the charity.

"The dedication of the riders, both in terms of fundraising and their physical endurance on the day, is quite inspirational.

"My son Dylan and I were privileged to host the first pit-stop on the 100-mile ride, which gave us the opportunity to talk to all the riders. Dylan certainly gave them the encouragement (and the bananas) they needed to push on.

"This fantastic event has helped us raise over £100,000 over the last ten years and goes a long way in ensuring we can continue providing essential services for our members, such as communications therapy and swimming lessons. It's also a fabulous day out for everyone involved.”

