A winter warmer event is set to take place courtesy of Northants Veggies & Vegans this December, with a hot food swap to promote a vegetarian and vegan lifestyle.

Beginning at midday and running for two hours on December 4, the event takes place at the Eco Hub, the new home of Wellingborough Eco Group at Glamis Hall in Goldsmith Road, Wellingborough.

It’s an opportunity for people to bring home-cooked hot food that is vegan and vegetarian, meet new people, and enjoy the festivities in the lead-up to Christmas.

The event will be held at Wellingborough's Eco Hub at Glamis Hall

Veganism is an ever-growing practice, and the increasing popularity of ‘Veganuary’ is making strides to promote the lifestyle to more people than ever before.

The event taking place at Wellingborough’s Eco Hub shows that it is about far more than just one month of the year.

