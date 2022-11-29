Rushden Town Council is urging people to support local businesses by launching a competition to win a Christmas hamper filled with luxurious gifts.

The prize will be filled with hand-selected items from Rushden’s High Street, with Peter Draper Photographic, Mrs B's Tea Shop, Osborne’s Sports & Toys, and a handful of others taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To enter, people just have to view the hamper currently in the window display at Peter Draper Photographic in Rushden High Street, guess its total value, and fill out an entry form at one of the participating stores.

The competition hopes to bring trade to Rushden's High Street

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “We hope the hamper competition will help encourage people to visit the high street and to shop local this Christmas.

“We are also encouraging local businesses to use the hashtag #shoprushden in their social media posts so we can celebrate and promote them on our platforms as part of the national Small Business Saturday campaign taking place on 3rd December.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small Business Saturday is a non-commercial initiative that highlights local stores and encourages shoppers to visit independent outlets and support small businesses in their communities.

Rushden’s High Street houses plenty, with Rushden Lakes shopping centre being home to larger, national retail outlets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition will include locally-sourced luxury gifts

The competition closes on December 18 with the winner, who guesses closest to its actual retail value, and two runners-up being announced just one day later.

Advertisement Hide Ad