Waterstones has revealed it will open its new bookshop at Rushden Lakes next week.

The retailer, which already has branches in Kettering and Northampton, will open its doors at the shopping complex on Friday, December 2.

Donna French, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, said: “Waterstones has been a long-awaited and much requested retailer at Rushden Lakes and will be a very positive addition to the centre.

Rushden Lakes

"We pride ourselves on the variety of stores that we offer our visitors and Waterstones will strengthen this offer even further. We are delighted to welcome the team and their customers to Rushden Lakes and look forward to the opening.”

Waterstones was launched in 1982 and now has more than 250 UK stores.

