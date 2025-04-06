Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

May 8 is set to be a big day for the UK as the country prepares to celebrate a significant milestone since the end of the Second World War, and north Northamptonshire is no exception.

Communities around the UK celebrate VE Day, an annual commemoration to mark Europe’s victory following the Second World War.

May 8, 1945 saw Germany's unconditional surrender, which brought the six-year conflict to an end. 2025 will mark its 80th anniversary and, not unlike previous years, it will be marked by towns and villages across the country.

Celebrations for the 75th anniversary were dampened somewhat by the Covid-19 pandemic, however this year is shaping up to be a day to remember, with plenty of activities, parties, parades, and beacon lightings already confirmed in north Northamptonshire.

The 80th anniversary of VE day won't be dampened by the pandemic, as the 75th anniversary celebrations were Credit: ugc

Irthlingborough – A celebration will take place throughout May 8 in Irthlingborough, beginning on Parsons Green with bagpiper Michelle Jewell at 7.45am, before a VE Day 80 proclamation by Irthlingborough town crier, John Farrar at 8am. An hour later will be the raising of the VE Day 80 Flag to ‘unite the nation in remembering the sacrifices made by so many, many millions throughout the Second World War.’

The celebrations will continue into the evening in the marquee in the town centre car park.

Raunds Temperance Band will perform ‘music from the era’ at 7.30pm, singer Tracey Barker will perform at 8.15pm, and then 9.30pm will see the lighting of the beacon with the singing of the hymn 'I vow to thee my Country', before the evening concludes at 9.35pm with The Last Post, being played from St Peter’s Church tower.

VE Day marks the unconditional surrender of the German forces on May 8, 1945

The whole day’s events are free to attend.

Raunds – Also on Thursday, May 8, people in Raunds will be able to celebrate the occasion with a performance from local schools, a vintage trio performance from Candy Girls, and light refreshments ahead of the lighting of the beacon ‘light of peace’ at 9.30pm.

Road closures will be in place in West Street and High Street during the celebrations.

Rushden – While no details of any event have been published, a 'Street Party' themed display will be at Rushden Hall as part of the VE Day celebrations. The town council is asking people to knit 4/6-inch boy or girl dolls to form part of the exhibit, which should be delivered to Rushden Hall by Thursday, April 17.

Corby – In Corby, the celebrations on May 8 will begin at 8.30pm with refreshments organised by the Air Cadets. Half an hour later, the mayor and the Rev. Paul Frost will lead the tribute before the beacon is lit by the Royal British Legion. A parade and formation display by the Air Cadets will conclude the evening.

Oundle – On May 8, there will be a commemoration of VE Day at 2.45pm in St Peter’s Churchyard. This will be followed by a VE Day tea party at 3pm at Abbott House. At 4pm, a commemorative tree planting on Fletton Field will take place, coinciding with the field’s official opening.

Rothwell – A ‘VE themed’ picnic in the park will take place 2pm. More details to follow.

Titchmarsh – A ceremonial lighting of the beacon will take place in Titchmarsh at 9.30pm on May 8. More details to follow.

Thrapston – There will be a beacon lighting in Peace Park, Thrapston on May 8 at 9.30pm, coinciding with others around the UK. The event will be attended by the Chairman of Thrapston Town Council, Chairman of the Thrapston branch of the Royal British Legion and Deputy Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, with the Thrapston Town Band also performing.

If you’re hosting a VE Day event and would like to be featured in our round-up, email [email protected] with details.