Luton Town fan Jacob Crawshaw died following the crash on the A14 at Kettering. Image: Submitted

A van driver has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving two years after a crash that killed a 19-year-old on the A14.

Following his death, the family of lifelong Luton Town fan Jacob Crawshaw, said he ‘touched the hearts of so many people’.

Jacob was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen Crafter van being driven by Christopher Hicks, of Andrew Road, Eynesbury, St Neots when it collided with an articulated lorry.

Hicks, 43, had denied a charge of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the crash that happened in the early hours of October 17, 2021, between junctions 11 and 12 of the A14 westbound near Cranford.

But he appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (December 21) to admit the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving, which was accepted by the prosecution.

Jacob’s family were in court for the short hearing, during which Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane ordered a pre-sentence report because Hicks potentially faces a jail term. A sentencing hearing will take place in February.

Following his death, Luton Town fans held a minute-long applause in memory of their fellow fan.

Jacob’s parents, who also live in St Neots, released a tribute to their boy saying his world had revolved around his family and friends as well as his love of sport, in particular football.

It went on: “He was known for his love of the Golden Arches both for work and eating, his Adidas Gazelles, a pint of cider and working hard and playing hard, as well as more recently his new job which he loved with a passion. He didn’t stop talking about it and proudly showed photos to his family.

“Jacob was also a keen musician, he loved listened to and playing music, playing the guitar and drums, but still needed to work on his singing and dance moves! Lockdown confirmed his passion for playing the PS5 and his last days were spent at football watching his beloved Luton Town FC at Millwall with his friends.