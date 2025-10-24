Developers who now own land that was once home to Kettering’s only cinema, a pub and two restaurants have confirmed they will continue their work at the site.

Last month, plans to convert Pegasus Court into an open storage site were approved by North Northants Council (NNC), despite concerns that the town’s leisure offer had declined dramatically in recent years.

A planning application had been submitted by developers Rockmount Kettering Limited to change the use of the site, which consisted of the old Odeon cinema, Hobson’s Choice pub, Frankie & Benny’s and Mazza restaurant buildings.

Kettering's former Odeon cinema is to be demolished to make way for 'open storage' / National World

All the buildings apart from the cinema had already been demolished, being given prior demolition consent.

NNC planning members had been told by an officer that, while the loss of the leisure site was regrettable, it would be ‘unrealistic’ to try and retain its current use as it was not commercially viable.

Under the application, the town’s KFC would also be at risk of demolition.

The former Odeon site in Kettering is being cleared to make way for open storage/ National World

The application, which had an officer’s recommendation for approval, was only called into the planning committee because of an objection submitted by Kettering Town Council. It claimed that the use of the site as open storage would be a ‘huge, missed opportunity’ and ‘deeply wasteful’.

A spokesman for Rockmount Kettering Limited said: “Following grant of the planning consent to utilise the land for open storage, we are continuing to work with our contractors to bring the land back into productive use.”

The company says the open storage scheme will deliver ‘new employment opportunities’ compared to the existing cleared site.